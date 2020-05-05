(WFSB) –
The Department of Corrections has announced the sixth inmate has died from complications related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The 74-year-old male was transferred from Osborn Correctional Institution to a local hospital for treatment on April 23.
He succumbed to his illness on Tuesday.
DOC said he entered the correctional system on May 21, 2013 and was serving a 13-year sentence for first degree sexual assault.
Tuesday’s death follows the death of two DOC offenders on Monday. The DOC said they were the fourth and fifth individuals to die from the disease while under the supervision of the DOC.
The first of the two was a 60-year-old who was brought to the UConn Health Center on April 20 after testing positive for COVID-19.
The inmate last entered the correctional system on April 3 and was serving a 14-year sentence for first-degree burglary.
The second inmate was a 51-year-old who was transferred to the Northern Correctional Institution’s Medical Isolation Until on April 24. The offender was taken by ambulance to an area hospital on Sunday and died from the illness on Monday. The inmate last entered the correctional system on June 15, 1992 and was serving a 42-year, six month sentence for murder.
Neither of the inmate’s names have been released.
“This is truly a sad day for our agency. Governor Lamont has long been saying that deaths form the COVID-19 virus are the lagging indicator of the pandemic, I certainly hope these are the last individuals under our care that succumb to this disease,” said Commissioner Cook. “May they rest in peace.”
As of Tuesday, 450 offenders have tested positive for COVID-19 with 327 recovering from the virus.
