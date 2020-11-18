SOMERS, CT (WFSB) -- An inmate has died due to complications related to coronavirus, the Department of Corrections said on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old man had been transferred from the Osborn Correctional Institution to an outside hospital for treatment back on Oct. 15.
Due to privacy laws, the man’s name is not being released.
He was entered into the correctional system in October of 2018, and was serving a three-year sentence.
His maximum release date was set for August of 2021 and he was not eligible for parole until May of next year.
Another inmate passed away due to complications linked to the coronavirus on May 26.
In a statement, Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros said “This is a sobering reminder that we cannot let our guard down when it comes to the coronavirus. We will continue to take the necessary precautions to limit its spread within our facilities. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”
The Dept. of Corrections said at this time there are about 9,300 incarcerated individuals and 20 of them currently have symptoms associated with coronavirus.
Its positivity rate is just under 1 percent.
Those 20 individuals are recovering in the department’s Medical Isolation Unit located at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution.
