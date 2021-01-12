SOMERS, CT (WFSB) -- Another Connecticut inmate has died due to complications related to the coronavirus.
According to the Dept. of Correction, the 53-year-old man had been transferred from the Osborn Correctional Institution to an outside hospital for treatment on Nov. 27.
He passed away on Jan. 11
The DOC said the man was serving a six-year, six-month sentence for first-degree robbery.
He was denied parole on April 17, 2020. His maximum release date was July 20, 2021.
His name was not released due to medical privacy laws.
