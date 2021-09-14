ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Correction said one of its officers has died following complications associated with COVID-19.
According to the department, Correction Officer Quentin Foster is the first correctional staff member to pass away after having complications associated with the virus.
“There is no other way to say it, I was devastated when I was informed of Officer Foster’s death. This is the realization of one of my worst fears, which we worked diligently to try to prevent. Even more heartbreaking is the fact that he leaves behind five children,” DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros.
The department said Foster was a nine-year veteran with the department and was assigned to the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield.
He was 45 years old.
“Officer Foster’s death is a painful reminder that we must keep our collective guards up and keep fighting to contain this persistent virus. I firmly believe the best way to keep COVID-19 at bay is to get vaccinated. As we wait on the finalization of the policy related to the vaccination mandate for DOC employees, I encourage those of you who have not yet been vaccinated, to do so as soon as possible,” Quiros said in the letter. “Ever-increasing evidence illustrates the vaccine helps save lives. There is a world of difference between a head cold and being placed on a ventilator. If you are still hesitant or have questions, I encourage you to discuss the matter with your personal physician. I also ask you to please keep Officer Foster and loved ones in your prayers.”
