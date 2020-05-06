(WFSB) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact everyone, the Dept. of Corrections said it has been assessing its response efforts at protecting the agency’s first responders, as well as the incarcerated population.
Since March 1, the state’s prison population has dropped by 1,609.
The DOC said it has closely monitored the overall count and reduce the population by releasing low-risk offenders “with stable home plans verified through the reentry planning process.”
At the beginning of March, the DOC emptied beds to create essential space, which is needed during the pandemic.
“Available space enabled the department to separate new intakes at the jails for a fourteen-day period, establish statewide quarantine units and create a centralized medical isolation unit for all COVID-19 positive offenders at the Northern Correctional Institution,” the DOC said in a press release.
The DOC went on to say that the “population drop produced a considerable reduction in the number of offenders housed in dormitory style facilities. The Carl Robinson Correctional Institution witnessed a 36% reduction (-346 offenders) and Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution has seen a 33% reduction (-365 offenders). In addition, the Radgowski portion of the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center benefited by a 16% reduction (-72 offenders).”
To look at the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.