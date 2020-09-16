SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Correction has relocated its medical isolation unit for COVID-19 symptomatic offenders, to the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution.
The MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution is located in Suffield.
Previously, any DOC inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were brought to Northern Correctional Institution.
The DOC said there hasn’t been a symptomatic offender in the incarcerated population since Wednesday, September 2.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Northern Medical Isolation Unit was the only facility which met the CDC guidelines and was readily available.
“Northern was the only option at the time, and it played an important role in helping to minimize the spread of the virus,” said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros. “Thanks to the incredible work of our staff expediting the release of eligible offenders and the lull in infection rates, we have the opportunity to safely free up space within the MacDougall building.”
The establishment of the MacDougall Medical Isolation Unite is part of the DOC’s preparations for a potential second wave of the pandemic later this year.
