NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two inmates died after a suspected fentanyl exposure at the New Haven Correctional Center, officials say.
The Department of Corrections says the incident happened Thursday.
A Correctional Officer was doing a routine tour and found the two inmates unresponsive in the same cell.
Officials say life-saving measures were performed on the individuals by correctional and medical staff.
This included CPR and Narcan being administered, the DOC says.
The DOC says One inmate was transported to St. Raphael Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The other inmate was pronounced dead at the correctional center.
One Correctional Officer showed signs of fentanyl exposure and was administered Narcan, officials said.
The officer is recovering in the hospital.
Officials say the inmates will not be identified until families are notified.
“The exact manner and cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office,” the DOC says.
The Department of Correction Security Division, the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes, and the Inspector General’s Office are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.