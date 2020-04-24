DOC workers rally outside headquarters, demanding better conditions

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Prison workers rallied outside the Department of Correction headquarters on Friday, demanding better conditions.
One of the workers’ complaints is that they don’t’ have enough personal protective equipment (PPE). Some of the workers also say the DOC is not listening to their suggestions, which includes using tele-health when possible or letting people work from home.
Union members lined their cars outside DOC’s Wethersfield offices, honking their horns and making noise around noon.
It’s been the same scene as the other protests from family members demanding the department release inmates.
The department said 256 staff members have tested positive as of Thursday and the union says no correction officers could be at the rally because of work schedules.
Psychiatrists, clerical workers, and social workers rallied outside the offices. They want to be able to work remotely when possible and do things like tele-health meetings with inmates.
They had five demands, including more PPE, but they want to minimize contact with each other and inmates, working from home for some staff, and counseling inmates through tele-health when possible.
“For whatever reason, it’s been four weeks and no work progress or negligible progress to speak of,” said Sohrad Zahedi, DOC psychiatrist.
“They have not been willing to work on any of those proposals at this point,” said Kelly Schafe, a social worker at Carl Robinson Correctional Institution.
The DOC says it’s meeting those demands as best it can, including working on a plan to let more staff work remotely. The agency says it already is isolating symptomatic inmates at Northern Correctional Institution. It also says tele-health meetings aren’t realistic and everyone is seeing a shortage of PPE.
DOC Commissioner Rollin Cook criticized the rally saying, “Surviving this crisis will require all of us to work together. Labeling issues as demands created a division that is counterproductive to any partnership. If ever there was a time to promote unity, it’s right now.”
“We don’t know why there is such mistrust. We don’t know why there is such a lack of support, but we’re here to say help us,” Zahedi said.
As of Thursday, 338 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
