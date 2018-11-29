EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An East Hartford doctor is facing charges, accused of illegally selling medical marijuana cards to patients.
According to the district attorney’s office, Dr. Sheikh Ahmed, of Orange, was arrested on Wednesday, charging him with offenses related to the illegal prescribing of oxycodone, and illegal certification of patients for state medical marijuana cards.
Ahmed is a pediatrician who operates East Hartford Medical Center on Burnside Avenue.
Officials said while he is listed as a pediatrician, he does not appear to focus on children.
According to a report from the district attorney’s office, between October 2017 and May 2018, the Drug Enforcement Agency conducted an investigation of Ahmed by using an undercover agent who made visits to his practice to get a prescription for oxycodone.
During the visits, officials said Ahmed was looking for $500 in exchange for a prescription.
“Ahmed did not conduct an appropriate medical examination when prescribing the oxycodone, and he made comments involving what dosage would be least likely to attract the attention of regulators, and what pharmacy was the least careful about monitoring prescriptions,” the document said.
In March of this year, Ahmed was paid $500 for an oxycodone prescription and $250 for a medical marijuana card.
A complaint alleges Ahmed certified about 165 people for medical marijuana cards, and used the diagnosis “Complex Regional Pain Syndrome” to justify the card for 33 patients.
