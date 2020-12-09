(WFSB) - Dr. Patrick Troy, Hartford HealthCare pulmonologist, answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.
Will the vaccine be administered to patients with active COVID-19 cases?
“It’s a tough one to answer because so often it is the case that they don’t even know that they have COVID. Certainly, patients who have active symptomatic COVID, fevers, chills, cough, muscle aches, they would NOT get the COVID vaccine.”
“It is possible, however, that if you didn’t know you had COVID that you might still be able to get it. That would be OK.”
If a person already had the coronavirus and has recovered should they still need to get the vaccine?
“There are two ways to look at this. When you have COVID, you have some degree of an immune response, your body builds up the antibodies. But what we don’t know is how much do you get, really. So, the way I would look at it for patients is with the vaccine, whether you’ve had COVID or you haven’t had COVID, getting the vaccine is a powerful chance to give your body, if you’ve had it, a boost to your immune system. And if you haven’t been exposed, it’s a chance to develop your immune response to it. Either way, the recommendation would be to get the COVID vaccine.”
Do we know what the side effects from this vaccine are?
“We know a fair amount. Just looking at the data, we have two vaccines which are basically the same thing. They’re mNRA. But specifically over about the 70,000 patients who were in the trials, about half of whom got the vaccine, the major side effects that we’ve seen in any reportable amount that are different between the placebo or just getting a little water injection in the vaccine are two main ones. One, is muscle ache and some muscle pain at the injection site. And the other one is fatigue. About 3 percent of patients in both trials got that. It seems to go up a little bit higher after the second vaccine. But the messaging here is that is a sign that your body is generating exactly what you want: The immune system response to be able to fight off COVID.”
Can the vaccine cause infertility?
“The honest answer to that question is we don’t know. That hasn’t been studied yet. There is nothing that is in that vaccine that would suggest that that would be an issue. But we don’t know for sure. What we do know for sure though, is if you get COVID, there’s a very reasonable chance you could get very sick. Even if you don’t get very sick, you could have long-lasting side effects [like] these ‘long-hauler’ patients that are out there. So, I think when you kind of way the back and forth, it makes more sense to get the vaccine because of what we know COVID could do, especially to pregnant moms and potentially the baby as well.”
