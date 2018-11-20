ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- There has been a surge of urgent care centers across the state of Connecticut.
With 131 in operation, there's a chance one may have opened in your town.
This week, Channel 3 dug deeper to learn more about the pros and cons of the popular emergency room alternatives.
“You come in and go really quick, you don't spend much time here,” said Alhassan Van Dyck, a live-in caregiver.
While tending to his elderly patients, emergency room visits were common.
Van Dyck is one of the estimated 88 million patients who now visit urgent care centers annually.
He said hours-long waits at the emergency room have been cut down to mere minutes.
Others are taking notice.
A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll shows a dramatic shift.
Forty-five percent of 18-29 year olds surveyed did not have a primary care provider.
Meanwhile, the Urgent Care Association of America reports there are more than 7,600 centers in the country right now and 4,500 new ones are expected to be built each year.
The most popular age group visiting are those 18-34.
Velocity in Rocky Hill is one of the 131 urgent care centers in Connecticut.
“The advantage over the doctor's office is mainly convenience,” said Dr. John Yaylagul, owner of Velocity Care.
Yaylagul said the majority of patients are seeking quick and convenient care.
The cold and flu are the most common cases, but there's much more that can be treated here.
“It's probably somewhere between a walk-in clinic and an emergency department,” Yaylagul said.
One room in the center is equipped with many things found in an emergency room, like EKGs, oxygen, and other equipment used to rescue and stabilize patients.
“We can probably take care of 80% of what goes through an emergency department. We do laceration repair, abscess drainages, orthopedic injuries,” Yaylagul said.
However, Yaylagul said there are things centers just can’t do, and there are times when patients need to go straight to the emergency room.
Life-threatening incidents like heart attacks, collapsed lungs, and severe cases of pneumonia should be handled in an emergency room.
So, in comparing centers to a doctor's office visit, patients say wait times are reduced dramatically.
“My doctor wasn't open, so I was able to get an x-ray, able to be treated and I went home,” said Patty Whitten, of Enfield.
But the convenience comes at a price.
“The amount of out of pocket that comes out may be a little bit more than a doctor's office,” Yaylagul said.
When comparing clinics to emergency room visits, Dr. Yaylagul says he has emergency rooms beat, not only in the waiting rooms, but also when it comes to the final bill.
He compares prices for a fractured wrist.
“If you were to pay out of pocket here, without insurance, it would cost you $275, but in an emergency department, you'd pay $2,500,” Yaylagul said.
Not all centers are created equal.
Yaylagul said walk-in clinics usually can't give as much treatment as an urgent care center.
They all answer to the state Department of Public Health and all professional staff need to be licensed and those licenses are renewed every three years.
When it comes to asking if urgent care centers are a good alternative to those who don’t have a primary care provider, Yaylagul said he warns his own patients that these centers are for those one-time issues.
Lingering problems or chronic diseases shouldn't be treated by urgent care and he'll always refer a patient with those issues to a physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.