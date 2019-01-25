Call them old wives tales if you will.
Channel 3 sat down with a doctor to discuss if common sayings people use to avoid catching the cold or the flu are actually true.
You may have heard people say they feel like they’re getting sick with the sporadic temperature changes, but that is not true.
It is just one of many myths you’ve probably heard this season.
The sayings mean well, but many of them aren’t true.
The Chief of Infectious Diseases at St. Francie Hospital debunked common cold and flu myths.
One myth is to put a coat on before you catch a cold.
“The reason why there is a myth behind this is that colds tend to be more prevalent during the cold seasons,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief of Infectious Diseases at St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Ulysses Wu says when temperatures drop there’s more exposure inside.
“People cohort and so they bundle together and so they’re not outside and not doing things and when you’re bundled together, and one person has something they’re more likely to give it to one another person,” said Wu.
The second myth is “feed a fever, starve a cold.”
“You should just eat, just eat. It doesn’t really matter, and you should try to get as much rest as possible,” said Wu.
Myth number three is people can get sick with the flu virus from the flu shot
“No, you cannot, it’s a dead virus. What you’re doing is you’re stimulating the immune system,” said Wu.
So, you may actually just be feeling symptoms similar to a cold.
“When you got the flu, you know when you got the flu. When the flu happens, it’s like getting hit by a truck people know and you’re just laid out. I am wiped out,” Wu said.
So, what can you do?
Avoid people who are sick, get vaccinated especially vulnerable populations, and wash hands frequently.
