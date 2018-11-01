HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Back pain is one of the most common diagnoses for women.
"Lifting, anything is just painful,” said Karen Taptick, who was dealing with constant lower back pain for years. "Standing, like doing the dishes, that’s even difficult, you get a lot of pain with that.”
After lots of suffering and several surgeries, she decided to go see neurosurgeon Dr. Patrick Senatus at Hartford Hospital.
Using minimally invasive surgery, doctors can deal with several different types of pain, like pinched nerves, bone spurs and ligaments that can become large and crowded out.
With this type of surgery, the recovery time is also much less.
“Time to recovery is reduced in half or more with minimally invasive techniques. That goes to the fact that muscles are disrupted less, pain medications and muscle relaxants are used less and patients come off of these earlier,” Senatus said.
Taptick had a procedure called Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion done, which is something that decompresses nerves and reinforces unstable spinal segments.
"They had you up and moving right away, and I think that's a big key point,” Taptick said.
Now pain is no longer a central part of her life.
“Just being able to walk around, go somewhere with my friends or whatever, or just play in the house with the grandkids or whatever, go outside with them, a big difference,” Taptick said.
