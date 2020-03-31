(WFSB) – One of the most commonly asked questions about COVID-19 is how does it spread?
While there’s still a lot to be learned about the new virus, the CDC says it’s mainly spread from person to person.
But it can also spread from someone touching a contaminated surface or object.
When returning from work or an errand, most people don’t think about how many surfaces they touched.
Within the first minute of being home, you go through the front door, drop your bag, and take off your shoes.
Then you put your keys on the counter, possibly grab a glass and drink from the fridge and grab the remote before sitting on the couch.
From the car to the couch, at least a dozen items or surfaces were touched.
“I would assume that every single surface you’re coming in contact with has COVID-19. Just as I would assume that every human you interacted with has COVID-19, as well,” said Dr. Reggy Eadie, President & CEO of Trinity Health of New England.
Dr. Reggy Eadie says everyone needs to adapt as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“This is the way we’re going to flatten the curve and gain control,” Dr. Eadie said.
Right now, it’s believed the virus is most often spread of person to person, but the CDC says it’s possible to get COVID-19 by touching a contaminated surface or object, then touching your nose, mouth or eyes.
So, what can you do to better protect yourself?
“Continuously clean, both your hands and surfaces, that you come in contact with,” Dr. Eadie said.
When you are cleaning and disinfecting those high-touch surfaces, the CDC recommends wearing gloves and following certain steps.
First, clean the area or item with soap and water or another detergent if dirty
Then, you can use a household disinfectant, diluted household bleach, or alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol to disinfect.
When it comes to soft surfaces like carpet, rugs, and drapes, the CDC says clean the surface using soap or water, launder items, or disinfect with a household product.
Dr. Eadie says these are things we can all do, which will have an impact later on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.