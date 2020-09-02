CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – While the state is still figuring out online learning, parents are moving on to the problems that come with staring into a computer screen for six hours a day.
Eye strain could be caused by the blue light that comes from computers, cell phones, and iPads.
“Blue light is a good thing,” said Dr. Todd Green.
Dr. Todd Green, a Cromwell ophthalmologist says most people get enough blue light from the sun.
The extra blue light that comes from tech gadgets may cause side effects like headaches and itchy eyes, but no one knows for sure.
For parents who are worried about all that blue light, there are eyeglasses that can block it out.
“Most people like to have a non-glare, anti-reflection coating on their lens for comfort or as an aesthetic. A lot of those coatings have an option to put blue light in there that blocks that narrower wavelength of blocking it completely,” Dr. Green said.
Dr. Green says people can buy non-prescription blue blockers for under $100 but says to be care about amber colored and yellow glasses that filter all of the blue blight.
Adding a blue light filter to a prescription could cost anywhere from $40 to $100.
There’s no definitive answer on how or even if blue light from computers causes side effects, but Dr. Green says blocking it can’t hurt.
“It certainly does no harm, it doesn’t create any problems that we’ve seen whatsoever,” Dr. Green said.
