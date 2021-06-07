(WFSB) – The heatwave has elevated the risk for heat-related illnesses.
Channel 3 spoke to a doctor about the warning signs and the biggest cause for illness is overdoing it.
With the heat and humidity, it doesn’t take a lot for the heat to get to you.
At Saint Mary’s Hospital, the emergency department is prepped and ready, often getting thousands of heat-related calls every summer.
Doctor Ken Burgwardt says a sure sign of heat exhaustion is when someone is profusely sweating.
“As their body continues to comp, be able to compensate, they really become more sweaty, they may get nauseous, they may get dizzy. These are early signs of heat exhaustion,” Dr. Burgwardt said.
That’s when someone needs to get in a cooler environment, or at least in the shade and start drinking more fluids.
Dr. Burgwardt says if nothing’s done, it escalates to heat stroke.
“Somebody loses consciousness, are confused, they have dry, hot skin, these are signs of heat stroke. This is a medical emergency. We need to call the ambulance,” Dr. Burgwardt said.
Dr. Burgwardt says when you are outside, just take it easy.
“Don’t try to do too much during the heat. Wait for the cooler hours, wait for a cooler day,” Dr. Burgwardt said.
Children and older people are more at risk for heat-related illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.