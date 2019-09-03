NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Talk about being in the right place at the right time.
A doctor running in Monday’s New Haven road race, along with some EMTs working the race, are being credited with saving a man’s life.
The race had just started on Monday morning, and the runner was about three blocks into the 5k, when he dropped to the ground.
First responders said he’s alive thanks to the quick action of a bystander, EMTs, and the use of some life-saving equipment.
“Time is the enemy when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest. You have enough oxygen in their blood for about 4 minutes. This individual received a cardiac shock within 2 minutes,” said Rick Fontana, the director of New Haven’s Emergency Management.
He said the 62-year-old runner went down in the area of Temple and Grove streets.
A doctor, who works at Yale New Haven Hospital, was running the race and stopped to start CPR.
Just two minutes after the call went out, paramedics with New Haven’s fire department shocked the runner’s heart with a portable defibrillator.
“It took one defibrillation and the individual actually started to breath on his own and restored his cardiac rhythm as well,” Fontana said.
Fontana, who was downtown for the race, ended up rushing the man’s wife and child to the hospital to meet up with him.
He points out, with 50,000 runners, spectators, and volunteers all downtown, planning is key, adding they had a similar incident just like this 10 years ago, with the exact same outcome.
“Everybody working together as a team, bystander, New Haven fire department EMTs and paramedics, American Medical Response, all together, we have a person who, our hearts and prayers are with the family and hope for a speedy recovery here, but it made a difference,” Fontana said.
The runner is expected to be okay.
