HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Doctors say the global pandemic is fueling a mental health crisis.
As cases climb, so do levels of anxiety and depression.
Channel 3 spoke with an expert on how to spot signs of anxiety in your child.
Dr. Laura Saunders from Hartford HealthCare's Institute of Living says there is a lot of anxiety in the air right now.
“There are still those individuals who are COVID paranoid,” Dr. Saunders said.
As days and weeks turned into months, it’s only gotten worse for some.
“I think there are a lot more kids feeling it than we even realize because we aren’t able to access it,” Dr. Saunders said. “The signs of anxiety that are really critical have to do with being fearful, showing limitations where there shouldn’t be limitations.”
So, figure out your kid’s baseline on how they acted before and how they are acting now. Maybe your child doesn’t want to go to school or have a socially distant visit with a friend even though it’s safe.
Dr. Saunders says another thing to look out for is if, “they’re spending an excessive amount of time on video games, not leaving the house, more fearful of everything. They are just not doing the things they would typically do, expressing excessive worry.”
Dr. Saunders says anxiety can manifest in different ways. Some kids may throw tantrums, some kids may not be able to sleep, some may not eat well. These can all be signs.
“In general, when you’re more isolated, it fuels anxiety and depression. I think we are getting unprecedented levels of referrals at the Institute of Living. I think this has really sparked a mental health epidemic as well because there are a lot of people struggling out there,” Dr. Saunders said.
Dr. Saunders says kids also model their parent’s behavior, so if parents are feeling anxious, their children might feel the same way.
What to Do If Your Child Is Struggling
While many people, including children, are struggling with anxiety and depression during this time, there are things parents can do to help their kids navigate their emotions.
Dr. Saunders says they are helping a lot of new patients at Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living.
Dr. Saunders says parents can check their own level of anxiety and set the tone for their family by modeling calm behavior.
If parents start spotting signs of anxiety in their children, such as them acting out or isolating themselves, the first step is to start a conversation.
“Have an open and direct conversation and use the behaviors you’re seeing that are concerning to them [such as], ‘you seem to be more cranky, you seem to be isolating more, you seem to be refusing any attempts to socialize,’” Dr. Saunders said.
Doctors say having healthy routines can help children feel more in control. Also, teach ways to cope, like taking deep breaths or taking a break from the stress for a calming activity.
“Check in with the school. There are still resource people available. School social workers or school psychologists or check with your pediatrician. There are resources available out there,” Dr. Saunders said. “I think there are a lot more kids feeling it than we even realize because we aren’t able to access it because kids are in school, they’re not in settings, sports programs, after school activities. We aren’t seeing them in outside activities, they are more isolated.”
Dr. Saunders say kids will bounce back.
“Kids are resilient, and they will get through this, but they do need the support of the adults around them and they need a lot of understanding,” Dr. Saunders said.
