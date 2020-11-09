(WFSB) – This has been a difficult election as many have been glued to their televisions and phones, trying to keep up with every new development.
Channel 3 spoke to a local expert about ways to relax and take a break from some of the drama.
Everyone has been talking about this election, from people at work, to friends and family members.
It’s hard to turn if off, but it’s important to do so.
“II couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, thankfully it’s diminished since then,” said Dean Velodota.
Dean Velodota has been trying to manage his stress with running.
“Absolutely every single day, especially during these times,” Velodota said.
Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist at the Insititue of Living, says for months, everything was about COVID-19, then many shifted to the election.
“Now, we need to take a step back, find some balance, find some other things to do, move a muscle, change your mood, do something and take some breaks,” Dr. Saunders said.
Adding to the stress, while Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner, President Donald Trump is fighting the results, filing lawsuits to put this year’s election in the spotlight even longer.
Because of all the election stress, talking to someone such as a therapist can help, but at the very least, it’s good to put down the phones and take a break.
