NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Snow and ice is expected to cover New Haven Tuesday, which can cause some problems for people throughout the city.
Channel 3 spoke to a local doctor about how people should prepare for icy conditions, especially senior citizens.
Doctor Ifthikar Ali dreads icy forecasts. The medical director at American Family Care in New Britain says days like Tuesday lead to a slew of slip and falls.
Young people are usually OK afterwards, but older people are much more likely to suffer serious injuries.
“Because the bones are weak, they can have a fracture of ankles, knees, and depending on how they twist their back they may have a fracture compression, fracture of the spine,” Ali said.
Ali says it’s important to put down de-icer with calcium chloride before nasty weather arrives, make sure to select proper footwear, and walk on slippery surfaces with your hands out so you can catch yourself if you fall.
Once the worst of the ice arrives, Ali says to stay indoors if possible.
“Snow is OK cause it gets packed sometimes and you can slide, but ice is something you can’t really deal with,” said Eric Gomez.
If you forget to buy de-icer, you can make some by mixing dish soap, rubbing alcohol and warm water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.