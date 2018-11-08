HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The bar shooting in California is yet another mass shooting that has happened in the country and left at least a dozen people dead.

So, when you're involved in such a tragedy, how does it affect you emotionally? Is it something you'll ever get over?

A local doctor said this doesn’t just impact the person who was there, but it also takes a toll on the entire community.

“The best thing to do in times of crisis or trauma is to really ban together and form a community,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, of the Institute of Living.

There have been 3 mass shootings in the past two weeks in the country, leaving at least two dozen people dead in total.

“It's really become, as we are getting deeper into this, as a national problem, a very wide-ranging trauma for this country that really needs to be dealt with,” Saunders said.

The most recent mass shooting in southern California killed 12 people inside a bar on Wednesday night.

Last Friday, two people were killed at a yoga studio in Florida.

A week before that, 11 people were killed inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“We really need to start instead of reacting to them, acting. And putting in a plan together nationally,” Saunders said.

She added that people need to always be aware of their surroundings, especially if they are visiting somewhere new.

“In the same way you enter an airplane they review the safety features every time you enter an airplane. It is important when you enter a building or an unfamiliar building just familiarize yourself with exits and possibly ways to exit a building,” Saunders said.

If you're affected, she says it's something you can recover from. It just takes time and treatment. She also suggests you surround yourself with others who share the story.

“It's something other people have also experienced and the more you can bond together with those people that understand the tragedy the most, the better your healing will be,” Saunders said.

If you're concerned about someone, make sure to ask them if they're okay, and listen to what they have to say.