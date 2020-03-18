HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the coronavirus outbreak continues, schools are out for at least two weeks, meaning a lot of children are home, some of them alone while their parents work.
Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is offering some tips for parents on how to keep their children safe while they are home alone.
First, determine if your child is ready for the responsibility.
“Research presented by the American Academy of Pediatrics advises that children should be at least 12 years of age before staying home alone for four hours or longer. If a child will be caring for a younger sibling, they should be at least 15 years old, based on guidance from the Connecticut Attorney General’s Office,” said Kevin Borrup, DrPH, JD, MPA, associate director of Connecticut Children’s Injury Prevention Center.
He goes on to say that parents have to think about the maturity of their own child when deciding if they are ready and feel comfortable to be home alone.
Another reminder is parents should plan lunch before they leave.
If possible, Borrup said to leave a pre-prepared lunch that children can eat without any additional preparation.
“Mealtime can present a significant risk, from the use of knives, to hot stovetops, and even microwave ovens. The simple use of a microwave can turn into a scald burn or kitchen fire,” he said, adding that there is an elevated choking risk for children 4 years and younger during mealtime. “Older teens with caregiving responsibilities should be aware of this risk and actively supervise children when they eat.”
Next, create a schedule and talk to your children about their plan for the day.
“If your school has provided a packet of schoolwork, create a schedule for the day that includes that schoolwork in addition to Internet use, television or movie watching, and communicating with their friends,” Borrup said.
Also, schedule check-in calls periodically throughout the day, to reassure yourself and your child.
Parents should also leave a list of phone numbers their child would need, like their work number, cellphone number, a trusted adult’s number, and even the police non-emergency number.
Lastly, experts say to review the rules your child must follow when they’re home alone, such as:
- Don’t have friends over. (This is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic, since limiting social contact helps prevent the spread of illness.)
- Don’t open the door for anyone.
- For questions or problems that are not emergencies, call a parent or trusted adult.
- For any kind of emergency, call 911 immediately. Then call a trusted adult.
- In the case of smoke or fire, get out of the house immediately. Then call 911. After that, call your trusted adult.
To read the full blog post, click here.
