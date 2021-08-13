ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- These super hot temperatures are keeping a lot of people inside, but others are heading out to enjoy their summer.
However, health officials continue to warn folks about heat safety.
With their water bottles in one hand, and their hats on the other, Friday’s hot summer day meant it was time for the challenge.
“We are doing the ‘CT Sky’s the Limit State Park Challenge’ this summer. And Dinosaur State Park is the first park on the challenge, and they have an indoor option, so we decided it would be perfect for a hot day,” said Ann Nunes, of Wilton.
The Nunes family chose wisely on Friday because of the heat. Swimming was also on their agenda.
Dr. Anuj Vohra, medical director of emergency services at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, said heat exhaustion is common and sun exposure could cause dehydration and other heat related injuries like strokes.
“Imagine getting out of bed pretty quickly. And you get that feeling you may pass out. If you feel that more often in the heat, that’s called hypertension. That’s a drop in blood pressure due to lack of volume in the body,” Vohra said.
So, if you feel that sense of fainting and off-balance, Dr. Vohra said you should drink water and electrolytes, but don’t wait for that to happen.
You also want to limit your activity and your exposure to direct sunlight. Even on an 85-degree day that direct sun exposure can make it look like its 105.
Vohra said if you know you are going outside, you should pre-hydrate, wear light clothing, and do not overdress.
For a full breakdown on how to stay cool, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.