HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Millions of people suffer from migraines across the country, and hundreds of thousands here in Connecticut.
“There are at least 40 million, if not more, people living in the United States with migraine, that are impacted by migraine,” said Dr. Brian Grosberg, medical director of the Hartford HealthCare Headache Program.
He said in Connecticut, over 350,000 people suffer from migraines.
“It just makes you have to close everything down,” said Nicole Dupuis, who suffers from migraines. “I started getting migraines when I was in high school and they kind of really affected me in my 20s.”
She said when she feels a migraine coming on, she feels helpless.
“Once it hits, there’s nothing you can do,” Dupuis said.
“A lot of people with migraines feel that way. The challenge sometimes is up to 50% of people don’t even receive a diagnosis of migraine,” Grosberg said.
One of the newer treatments for migraines went through a trial through the Hartford HealthCare Headache Program.
“We were the lead site in the world that helped lead to the FDA clearance and approval for the use of this device for acute treatment of migraine. It’s called Nerivio,” he explained.
Nerivio is a wireless arm band device that can be used when you feel a migraine coming on.
All you do is slide it on your arm and activate it through an app on your phone.
Then you can go about your day.
“What they do is they stimulate the nerves on the back of the arm and that relays messages to the brain and that tells the brain to release chemicals and then to release those chemicals that helps dampen pain sensitive information,” Grosberg said.
You can use the device at home and manage it yourself.
You just need to download the Nerivio app to activate and adjust the level of intensity based on your symptoms.
The device was created to help people who suffer from migraines, but it was aimed towards people who have chronic migraine.
Dr. Grosberg says migraine is divided based on occurrence.
If you get a migraine more than 15 days a month, that is chronic migraine.
“Most of the studies that have been done in acute treatment of migraine have been done in people who have less than 15 days of headache per month. This is actually one of the treatments that has actually recently been studied, by myself and other colleagues, for the acute treatment of people who are impacted by 15 more days of headache per month, chronic migraine,” he said.
One of the benefits of this device is that no medication is needed, but doctors explain you can still take medication while using Nerivio.
“There’s always a risk that the use of frequent medication will actually create more frequent headaches,” he said.
He added that even though it doesn’t release medicine, the device still needs to be prescribed.
“There are 12 treatments in each of the devices and the treatments could be up to $99 but the company for the first device the max would be about $10,” he said. “The fact that it’s cost effective, it’s a nonmedication approach, studies show that it works well, I think is a set up for success.”
Grosberg said if you suffer from chronic migraine and think this device could help, you should make an appointment at a headache center.
For more information about the Headache Center, click here.
For more about Nerivio, click here.
