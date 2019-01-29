SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - California, Washington and New York are all experiencing a measles outbreak, and now Connecticut has its first confirmed case of 2019.
A public health emergency was declared in Washington, and more than 200 measles cases were reported in New York.
Now, the highly contagious disease is reported in one adult in New Haven County.
Most people don’t have to worry, as the vaccine is highly effective
Dr. John Yaylagul of Velocity Urgent Care says vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella or MMR is a series of two doses usually given within a child’s first few years of life.
But some parents are choosing not to vaccinate for moral or religious reasons.
“I highly recommend getting vaccinated. If you’re not sure if you’re immune to measles any other disease such as mumps, or rubella or varicella you can actually get tested. We do that on a routine basis,” said Yaylagul.
The urgent care facility in Southington does immigration physicals.
People born outside the United State may not have been required to get vaccinated for the measles.
Symptoms for the measles don’t appear for a week to three weeks.
Once the virus starts its attack, a person sick with the measles can have a high fever, significant cough, red watery eyes and the tell-tale rash that usually appears a few days after symptoms begin.
“For the most part, if you get your vaccinations you’re immune for a lifetime,” said Yaylagul.
A statewide survey taken in the 2016 -2017 school year says 97 percent of Connecticut students were vaccinated for the measles by kindergarten.
The Department of Public Health says last year Connecticut only had three reported cases of the measles.
