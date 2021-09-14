(WFSB) – While there’s a lot of discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, there are also questions about when to get a flu vaccine.
Doctors said flu season isn’t too far away.
“I’ve had that cough and everything and it’s not good,” said Laura Pace of East Hartford. “It’s not good.”
Pace has caught the flu before and knows first-hand how difficult it can be. So, she said she makes sure to get her flu shot each year. She will soon be scheduling her flu vaccine for this season.
“I plan on doing it, yes,” she said.
In 2020, the United States saw an extremely low number of flu cases.
Doctors said it was because there was more masking, and social distancing guidelines were in place.
“My suspicion is that it will be a little bit worse than last year,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, assistant director of infectious diseases and chief epidemiologist, Hartford HealthCare.
Wu said they start seeing some flu cases in October, but they're very sporadic.
Channel 3 asked when the best time to get the flu shot is.
“In terms of timing, the best time to get it is probably towards the end of October, very early November,” Wu said. “If you don’t think you’re going to be able to get it later in the season, get the flu shot, get it now.”
Health officials said it's especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic for anyone six months and older to get the flu shot.
“If I can prevent getting the flu, then why not?” asked Betty McManus of Glastonbury.
“[You] want to minimize the effects of the flu if you do get it,” said Raymond Schleicher of East Hartford.
Wu said if someone gets a COVID booster shot, it can be taken at the same time as an influenza vaccine.
“I would empower people to go out and not be fatigued and please get your flu shot because if you’re protected from COVID to a certain extent, you’re still vulnerable to the flu, so we want you to get those shots and be protected,” Wu said.
