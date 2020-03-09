FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Smoking cigarettes used to be considered “cool,” but there’s a new dangerous trend sweeping the nation.
“Manufacturers needed to think of a different delivery model, and so that's how e-cigarettes came about,” said Dr. Erica Waddington, a family medicine physician at UConn Health.
Cigarettes are a health danger that has been around for years. Now it’s vaping that people have turned to, but it still poses a threat.
“Vaping is the same as using an e-cigarette. It's another modality for people to inhale a substance; the ones that we know of right now are with nicotine,” Waddington said.
An e-cigarette works by placing a little pod in the device.
The pods contain nicotine plus some sort of substance that helps the nicotine get inhaled or aerosolized, when it's heated up by the device.
“So just like, you're lighting a candle, the wax that was hard can now be liquid,” Waddington said.
It's sort of the same idea, by increasing the temperature in the pods, which were once a liquid, it changes state and turns into an aerosol.
“Then you inhale it and the temperature goes down and it re-congeals in your lungs, and then you can't get rid of it. Your body is not made to get rid of that,” Waddington said.
Unfortunately, doctors say we don't know what we're truly up against when it comes to vaping.
“Because the e-cigarette pods were not regulated the same as cigarettes were, there were substances that were allowed to be put in the pods in order to deliver the drug, the nicotine to your body that were damaging, and nobody realized it,” Waddington said.
E-cigarettes have been around for about two decades, originating in China.
“It's becoming even popular in middle schools, seventh and eighth grade, with adding flavors, having the devices be very easily concealed, having the smell not be there just made it a trendy alternative,” Waddington said.
As vaping became “trendier,” so did immediate health risks.
“There were some people that were hospitalized after using e-cigarettes, and had to ended up have to get on lung transplant lists,” Waddington said.
This is it's so critical to have a conversation with your child.
“I just think it's nice to have another adult say, 'hey, watch out for this. It's harmful to your lungs, it's very addictive, and down the road it can lead to lung disease and that's not something you want',” Waddington said.
