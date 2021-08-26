CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Emotions are still flaring after a heated exchange on Wednesday at a back-to-school meeting with Gov. Ned Lamont.
Parents against the school mask mandate showed up to the meeting to confront the governor, which turned into an eruption of anger and yelling.
Because of the highly contagious Delta variant, Lamont announced a mask mandate for schools until Sept. 30.
But parents like Chris Constanti oppose it.
Eyewitness News tracked Constanti down on Thursday to ask him why he doesn’t support the mask mandate.
At first, he declined. Later, he reached out and gave an on camera statement.
He says it’s a matter of freedom of choice.
“We’ve emailed Superintendent Solan from Cheshire, no email back. No response. Unfortunately, we have the choice to make for our kids what’s best for their health.”
He didn’t answer any further questions.
Dr. Anthony Santella, of the University of New Haven, said there’s no question about it, masks work.
“It’s a no brainer to me. They’re not invasive. We’re used to wearing them. And most importantly, we have decades of public health data support they work,” he said.
Santella said people masking is not indefinite, just until COVID-19 is more manageable.
“I think people just get very caught up in the moment,” Santella said.
Across the nation, we’ve seen students in quarantine or have COVID-19 in school districts where masking is not required.
The governor has made it clear he doesn’t want Connecticut students to follow those trends.
