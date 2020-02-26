FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday evening, the White House and Centers for Disease Control will be discussing the coronavirus threat in the United States.
As confirmed cases rise and the death toll climbs globally, many people are raising questions.
As of Wednesday afternoon, health officials said there are 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.
While there are no confirmed cases in the state, that doesn’t mean people aren’t concerned.
That’s why UConn Health weighed in on the threat, answering some questions from those concerned.
“I don’t we necessarily need to panic at this point. But we need to be vigilant,” said Dr. David Bannach, infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at UConn Health.
Folks asked questions on the Channel 3 Facebook page Wednesday, with one asking what they should be keeping a watch for, other than flu-like symptoms.
“Pneumonia is kind of the typical presentation that we see. So fever, coughing, coming together as a respiratory illness,” Bannach said.
Another asked about cleaning supplies, and if they truly work.
Dr. Bannach says most standard disinfectant products work, and there is no need to use harsh chemicals like bleach.
The question about wearing protective masks also came up.
“In terms of the day-to-day activities, at this point you wearing a mask is not something that’s being currently recommended,” Bannach said.
However, he said if you’re in close contact with someone who is sick, like being in the hospital, then a mask is fine.
Another common question was about traveling and if there are any risks.
“The key thing is when you’re thinking about when your travel is going to be occurring, look to the most recent CDC guidance as for which countries are deemed to be safe to travel to,” Bannach said.
Hand washing is critical really, your best defense against spreading anything.
And while doctors are on the lookout for any coronavirus symptoms, one thing they are seeing is lots of patients with the flu.
Many hope people would remain just as vigilant with the flu as with coronavirus, since there’s actually a vaccine for it.
