(WFSB) - Doctors from across the state are answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
On Tuesday, Dr. Patrick Troy, Hartford HealthCare pulmonologist, answered questions from Ch. 3 viewers.
Will the vaccine be administered to patients with active COVID-19 cases?
“It’s a tough one to answer because so often it is the case that they don’t even know that they have COVID. Certainly, patients who have active symptomatic COVID, fevers, chills, cough, muscle aches, they would NOT get the COVID vaccine.”
“It is possible, however, that if you didn’t know you had COVID that you might still be able to get it. That would be OK.”
If a person already had the coronavirus and has recovered should they still need to get the vaccine?
“There are two ways to look at this. When you have COVID, you have some degree of an immune response, your body builds up the antibodies. But what we don’t know is how much do you get, really. So, the way I would look at it for patients is with the vaccine, whether you’ve had COVID or you haven’t had COVID, getting the vaccine is a powerful chance to give your body, if you’ve had it, a boost to your immune system. And if you haven’t been exposed, it’s a chance to develop your immune response to it. Either way, the recommendation would be to get the COVID vaccine.”
Do we know what the side effects from this vaccine are?
“We know a fair amount. Just looking at the data, we have two vaccines which are basically the same thing. They’re mNRA. But specifically over about the 70,000 patients who were in the trials, about half of whom got the vaccine, the major side effects that we’ve seen in any reportable amount that are different between the placebo or just getting a little water injection in the vaccine are two main ones. One, is muscle ache and some muscle pain at the injection site. And the other one is fatigue. About 3 percent of patients in both trials got that. It seems to go up a little bit higher after the second vaccine. But the messaging here is that is a sign that your body is generating exactly what you want: The immune system response to be able to fight off COVID.”
Can the vaccine cause infertility?
“The honest answer to that question is we don’t know. That hasn’t been studied yet. There is nothing that is in that vaccine that would suggest that that would be an issue. But we don’t know for sure. What we do know for sure though, is if you get COVID, there’s a very reasonable chance you could get very sick. Even if you don’t get very sick, you could have long-lasting side effects [like] these ‘long-hauler’ patients that are out there. So, I think when you kind of way the back and forth, it makes more sense to get the vaccine because of what we know COVID could do, especially to pregnant moms and potentially the baby as well.”
On Wednesday, Dr. Virginia Bieluch, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, answered several more questions.
Is it OK to get the vaccine if you have severe allergies?
“Well, I think we’re waiting for further guidance on this. I’m sure this will be part of the FDA discussion tomorrow and they will come out with some guidance in this area. From my understanding, the people who have these reactions had previously had reactions. They were people who had EpiPens and vaccine centers need to be prepared for these types of reactions. Whenever you give a medication or vaccination to a large number of people, a small percentage of them are probably going to have a reaction and it’s very important that the vaccine centers know what to expect and are prepared for this. And I understand that this is causing some concern, but I want people to focus on the number of lives that are going to be saved by this vaccination and I’m sure every vaccine center will want to do this as safely as possible.”
After getting the first of the two doses, do you need to quarantine?
“No quarantine is necessary after you receive the vaccine. There are different types of vaccines being studied and the ones that are becoming available now are not live vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna products contain the code for our bodies to make an important protein that’s part of the virus. Our body then raises an immune response to just that protein and that is protective in the future, that immune response to that particular protein called the spike protein prevents the virus from causing infection. So, you’re not getting anywhere near a whole virus in these current vaccines. However, there are some people who have a reaction after the vaccine, and what that reaction is, is our immune system waking up and saying, ‘hey, there’s this thing that I don’t recognize, I’m going to bring out the forces to fight this off,’ and that’s our immune system revving up to protect us for when we do really se the virus. You can get a little fever at that time, you might get some sore muscles, and you probably want to talk to your healthcare provider if that happens, just to make sure because fevers of course can be an early finding in a COVID-19 infection. But ordinarily, when you get the vaccine you just go about your normal daily activities without worrying and being proud of yourself because you’re working towards protection.”
After you get the vaccine, should you still wear a mask in public?
“That’s a really great question. And the current answer is absolutely yes. The studies on the vaccines are looking at do the vaccines prevent people from getting sick from the virus and so, they’re measuring whether or not you get symptoms. The studies, a lot more studying needs to be done before we can throw our masks away though. What we don’t have the data on yet, is whether or not you can still carry the virus in your nose, but not get sick from it and until we know the answer to that question is the vaccine prevents us from carrying the virus, we will all still have to wear masks. So, you know, I think we will eventually get these data, we will also eventually, hopefully have enough people be vaccinated there will be few people that can get sick from this virus, but in the short run, the answer is save your mask and please wear them.”
