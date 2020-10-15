HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- “COVID fatigue” is something doctors believe is leading to rising coronavirus cases.
It’s described as when people start easing up on following the COVID-19 health guidelines.
Guidelines were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.
However, there are some people who have relaxed on following those recommended guidelines.
A poll asked to Eyewitness News viewers on Wednesday showed out of 400 votes, 89 percent saying that they are taking the same precautions that they were in the beginning of the pandemic, but 11 percent said they are not.
In response, doctors say this isn’t the time to let your guard down.
“People were enthusiastic, energetic, to embrace this, to stop the spread. But over the last few months, we've seen folks become tired and we think it's one big reason why we are seeing a third peak across the country of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, of Trinity Health New England.
In Connecticut, coronavirus cases have been on the rise for the past few weeks. The positivity rate sat at 2 percent on Wednesday.
Doctors say now more than ever is the time to do your part.
"Especially as we enter the flu season and winter season, it is critically important, rededicate ourselves to masking, distancing, avoiding the large gathering. It's key," Hussain said.
Doctors are also reminding the public to continue washing their hands, and to get a flu shot.
Also, for those who miss social interactions, you still can visit with friends and family, but at a distance and with a mask.
