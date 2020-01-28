HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Fotis Dulos, the man accused of murdering his wife, is in critical condition following an attempted suicide on Tuesday.
Farmington police said he has serious carbon monoxide poisoning.
Local doctors say the most important thing for survival right now is oxygen to get into the lungs, but even if Dulos survives, he could have permanent effects.
Police arrived at Dulos’ Farmington home just before noon. First responders saw Dulos in a car, parked in a garage. It is believed he attempted to take his life by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, invisible gas and a local doctor says the effects from a high-level exposure could be apparent within minutes.
“Initial effects would be confusion, lightheadedness, nausea, vomiting, chills, or muscle pain, similar to the flu,” said Dr. Lynn Farrugia, Hartford Hospital.
First responders were seen performing CPR and police say they were able to get a faint pulse.
“Because it’s a lack of oxygen that effects the body. Certain things become irreversible, the heart can be damaged, once the brain has been without oxygen for too long, there can be irreversible symptoms,” Farrugia said.
By 4 p.m., Dulos was being flown to Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, New York to be further treated for the carbon monoxide poisoning. That hospital will likely have a hyperbaric chamber.
Sometimes, patients are in such bad shape that they might not be able to handle the hyperbaric chamber.
“It doesn’t always help in the immediate setting. Some people are too sick or unstable to put in a hyperbaric chamber because it does require a bit of coordination and care and pressurizing them to the increased atmospheric pressure there in the chamber,” Farrugia said.
Medical experts say even if Dulos survives, there’s a chance he could have permanent heart or brain damage.
Police have not released information as to how long Dulos was exposed to carbon monoxide.
