WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Health experts and local leaders are telling folks to prepare, not panic when it comes to coronavirus.
They said while it is likely Connecticut will see the virus at some point, cities, hospitals, and health departments continue to take steps to make sure they’re ready.
In Waterbury, officials said they’ve been preparing for potential coronavirus cases since January, saying they’re cautiously optimistic.
“We said, this is either going to be nothing, or the challenge of our lives,” said Dr. Paul Porter, of St. Mary’s Hospital.
He said for the past two months they’ve been preparing, as cases of the coronavirus continue to pop up across the country.
“You’d do two swabs, you would put it in the patient’s nose and twist it, you put the second one in their throat and twist it, break the stick and seal it in the tube,” he described on Friday.
From there, the samples go to the state lab, but experts say, the big problem nationwide is the need for more kits to test samples.
“The risk of exposure for Americans today is still relatively low, but the risk still exits. The difficulty today is we don’t know how many cases we have in this country because we don’t have the ability to test,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.
On Friday, he and Senator Richard Blumenthal highlighted a bipartisan $8.3 billion emergency funding package that was signed by the president that morning.
“There’s money in this package for a development of a vaccine, $3 billion for research into diagnostic tests,” Blumenthal said.
The first batch includes $475 million for the 50 states, to help reimburse work taking place at the state and local levels.
As part of its planning, Waterbury says its 911 operators are now screening callers, asking for symptoms, like trouble breathing and travel history, or contact with anyone from an impacted area, so first responders and hospital staff can prepare.
“We want them to call before they break the plane. We can bring out a mask to the car, so we can cover their nose and mouth, so they don’t breathe the virus all over our emergency department and waiting rooms,” Porter said.
When it comes to the money Connecticut will see as a result of the emergency funding that was passed, the senators say they don’t know exactly the breakdown, but it will be millions and the states should start seeing it in the next 30 days.
