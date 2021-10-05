WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Doctors in the state are pushing out a big reminder to get your health screenings done.
Like many routine checkups, cancer screenings saw a big dip during the pandemic.
In Waterbury, it makes annual fundraisers for breast cancer services even more important.
Even before the pandemic, it was hard enough to get people to come in for their routine screenings, like for breast cancer.
"For every patient, obstacles can be different. Some patients, it's the fear of cancer, and that alone causes them to hesitate and prevent them from even undergoing screening, which could very much change how the cancer is managed,” said Dr. Douglas Housman, a radiation oncologist with the Leever Cancer Center.
He said the pandemic made it much worse.
The same goes for St. Mary’s Hospital.
“Over the last two years, we've had problem with patients. Each day we'd have to go through the schedule, and call every patient to say ‘hey, did you get your imaging yet?’ And if they haven't gotten their imaging yet, we'd cancel their appointment, say you're going to go for imaging tomorrow, instead of coming here, then they're going to come in,” said Dr. Beth Sieling, a breast surgeon.
The American Cancer Society estimates around 22 million screenings have been missed because of COVID-19.
Centers for Disease Control data shows in April 2020 alone, breast cancer screenings were down 87 percent.
Now, doctors are often catching these cancers too late.
"There are more cases being seen at more advanced stages,” Housman said.
The Leever Cancer Center is currently part of a study by the Committee on Cancer, trying to track up-to-date screening numbers.
“The hope is that we're beginning to close that gap in order to return to normal routine screening, which we should be doing,” Housman said.
To help get those numbers up, the Waterbury Fire Department is raising funds for the center with its annual fundraiser.
St. Mary’s Pink Out fundraiser is also happening, which raises money for its breast screening fund.
It helps provide free screenings and other breast services.
“There's plenty of people out there that, they may have a job, work hard, but they just don't have insurance. And every dime they make goes to supporting their families, so they don't have the $200 for imaging, so they don't get it. They choose not to,” Sieling said.
The police department sold hats and shirts internally to help St. Mary’s out with breast cancer funding.
The Waterbury Fire Department is selling t-shirts at the following locations, $20 for short sleeved and $25 for long sleeved”
Station 2 Firehouse, 519 E Main St., Chief's Office at 236 Grand St, 4th Floor; Brass City Salon, 344 Middlebury Rd, Middlebury.
For more information about St. Mary’s Pink Out store, click here.
