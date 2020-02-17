WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – The flu has killed 40 people in Connecticut this year and millions are closely watching the impact of coronavirus.
This all come during a busy travel week in the state, where many families are heading out or returning from February break.
Travelers at Bradley fear the worst when thinking about getting in an enclosed space and being there for hours.
Julie Clifford and her daughter Cody are spending their February break in the warmth at Disney, but there’s no shortage of worry when they board the plane.
“I thought about wearing masks,” Clifford said.
Flu and coronavirus have dominated the headlines, especially in Connecticut where there have been 40 flu-related deaths.
It’s changed the way things look at Bradley.
Tao Jiang wore a mask in the airport and on the plane.
“There’s a lot of people here, so I’m trying to protect myself,” Jiang said.
To find out if flying during flu season is riskier than other months, Channel 3 visited the Hospital of Central Connecticut where Dr. Virginia Bieluch says who you’re seated near can determine a lot.
“If you’re sitting next to somebody who has a respiratory infection or they’re a row in front of you or behind you, you do have some risk of getting infected,” said Dr. Bieluch, Chief of Infectious Diseases.
The germ radius differs by infection.
“For viruses, it’s thought to be one or two seats or rows,” Dr. Bieluch said.
Many are worries about the circulated air. Bieluch says germs aren’t circulating as rapidly as you might think because airplanes come equipped with high powered HEPA filters.
“These are the same types of filters we use in parts of our hospital, which are meant to filter our 99 percent of bacteria and viruses,” Dr. Bieluch said.
The filters can’t suck out what’s stuck on. That’s why Bieluch advises passengers to wipe down seats, trays, and magazine pockets, and don’t open the bathroom without protecting your hands.
“It’s much harder to get the bacteria off those soft surfaces,” Dr. Bieluch said.
As for masks, Dr. Bieluch say people don’t really need them because there are places where germs can still creep in.
Dr. Bieluch says that HEPA filter is really what saves people. In fact, confined spaces that don’t have time, like buses, subways, and movie theaters likely have more germs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.