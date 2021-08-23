HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Pfizer COVID vaccine became the first one to attain full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Hartford HealthCare celebrated the milestone and answered questions about what it all means on Monday.
They hope this gives folks who've been on the fence about getting a vaccine, a little more validity and motivation to finally get vaccinated.
They also said it's a sign of good things to come on the overall vaccine front.
A little more than eight months after Connecticut started getting inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, the FDA gave its full approval.
Hartford HealthCare said they've heard from unvaccinated patients waiting for this.
So, they hope more get in line for their shot, to lessen the load on hospitals.
"What has changed is we've seen first-hand how effective it is. So, within the state of the Connecticut, continue to be individuals within critical care, about 99-percent of those individuals have not completed a course of vaccine to include not taking a vaccine at all,” said Keith Grant, Senior System Director for Infection Prevention.
The full approval only applies for 16 and older, while 12- to 15-year-old use is still under emergency use authorization, with studies still underway.
Grant said because it has gotten full approval with one age group, there should be no doubt the Pfizer vaccine will get it with others.
"This should help individuals to attest to the confidence we have in the vaccines, from a safety perspective, from an efficacy perspective,” Grant said.
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said it could be sooner than we think. The same goes for full approval for the Moderna vaccine, given his talks with the FDA in Washington.
"My expectation is, based on the briefings we've received, there will be approvals based on Moderna within a matter of weeks, on other age groups, also very, very shortly. At longest, maybe a month or two,” Blumenthal said.
Johnson & Johnson has yet to apply for full approval yet.
There's a belief we'll likely see more vaccine mandates handed down, especially with businesses and their workers.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said we're already moving in that direction, but she stressed that she and the governor just want everyone eligible to get vaccinated.
