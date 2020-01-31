NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Public health officials will join with a Connecticut lawmaker to provide a local update on the coronavirus response and flu season.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro will be with doctors at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Friday afternoon for a news conference.
The World Health Organization recently declared the coronavirus a public health emergency.
In China, deaths from the virus reportedly top 200.
The U.S. advised people not to travel to the country.
Locally in Connecticut, the flu was linked to 23 deaths so far this season.
A recent report from the Department of Public Health showed more than 4,800 patients tested positive for the flu and more than 1,000 needed hospitalization.
The news conference starts at 1:30 p.m. and features:
- Dr. Richard Martinello, medical director of infection prevention, Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, Waldemar Von Zedtwitz professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular and developmental biology, Yale University
- Dr. Matt Cartter, state epidemiologist, Connecticut Department of Public Health
