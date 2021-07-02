HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread, including here in Connecticut.
Health officials are worried it could lead to another rise in cases, beginning possibly with the upcoming holiday weekend.
While the concern is not as high as last fall, travel and large gatherings always pose risks, especially given how contagious the Delta variant is.
Therefore, officials are trying to double down on vaccine efforts.
“We’re not seeing a rise yet in Connecticut, but it’s probably going to be a matter of time,” said Dr. Marwan Haddad, Medical Director, Community Health Center’s Center for Key Populations.
Health experts think the Delta variant will become the dominant form of the coronavirus this summer. With that, some also say the highly contagious variant could lead to a rise in cases overall.
Right now, Connecticut is watching four variants of concern. According to cases studied by Yale and Jackson Labs, the Delta was the only variant to increase, with a rise of more than 11 percent.
“It goes along with continuing to be aware, what is going on, where you’re traveling,” said Dr. James Cardon, chief integration officer for Hartford HealthCare.
The Delta variant is even more common in other states, and experts say people should be careful if they’re traveling this holiday weekend. The World Health Organization on Monday recommended even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors.
Meanwhile, vaccines remain the key piece in Connecticut’s strategy against COVID. More than three-fourths of eligible people have been vaccinated, but the rollout has slowed down.
After a peak of 315,000 doses in early April, vaccines have dropped each week, to less than 44,000 last week.
Several towns also have vaccine rates below 50 percent. Vaccine providers have shut down mass vaccine sites, focusing on local and mobile clinics.
Doctors say it’s crucial to get people vaccinated before the virus keeps mutating.
“It’s good that our vaccines currently that we have are still effective against the Delta variant, but it may be only a matter of time before we see variants that may not be,” Haddad said.
To that point, Haddad says doctors are now studying a new Delta-plus that mutated from the Delta variant.
