WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- For the first time since 2019, back to school means students will be returning to in-person classes right out of the gate.
But with the Delta variant spreading, and our youngest the least vaccinated in the state, parents may be concerned going into the new school year.
As children head back to school, pediatricians said parents should be a little more cautious this school year, especially since not all students are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Stephen Maddox, a pediatrician in Waterbury, said many of his patients’ families are excited about the return to school.
However, with kids under 12 still ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines, and the lagging numbers with 12- to 24-year-olds, Maddox said parents should plan to potentially quarantine this school year.
"I would never think to tell people fill out your FMLA paperwork. It's the stuff people need to think about now because if your kids quarantine for 10 days, or whatever it's going to be, then you have to make arrangements,” Maddox said.
Two weeks ago, the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, recommended all students should fully mask up in school.
The Centers for Disease Control recommended the same thing just a week later.
The AAP Connecticut chapter agrees.
"The underlying emphasis is on keeping kids in school, in-person, and so there'll be less need for quarantining if all kids are wearing masks,” said Dr. Jody Terranova, president-elect of the Connecticut chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Aside from making sure eligible students are vaccinated against COVID-19, both Terranova and Maddox said parents need to get their kids caught up on other vaccinations, like the MMR and DTAP vaccines.
They said the pandemic caused a dip in those vaccinations.
"We really tried over last summer and the fall to make sure there was a lot of outreach to catch up kids, but some parents still didn't feel quite comfortable going into an office setting,” Terranova said. “Now that kids are getting back together, we need to make sure they're up-to-date."
Both doctors stress parents need to check in on their kids' mental health as well.
While Connecticut had in-person learning in the last year, the transition to full in-person learning could be overwhelming for some.
"If you know your kid tends toward being more anxious, or has pre-existing issues with anxiety, depression, start really talking with them now, having those conversations, seeing how they feel. If necessary, getting them connected with someone who can help talk their feelings out,” Maddox said.
Both doctors said a family's pediatrician is the best resource they can turn to with any questions and concerns about the upcoming school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.