NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - 'Tis the season... for the stomach bug.
The common and highly contagious stomach infection, known as the 'stomach bug,' affects more than 3 million people every year, particularly during the winter season.
Channel 3 spoke with Chief of Infectious Diseases Doctor with the Hospital of Central Connecticut, Virginia Bieluch, who said the virus may be short-lived and is preventable.
"There are a number of people in the community that have nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and that's not unexpected this time of year," said Dr. Virginia Bieluch.
While most people tend to just deal with it at home, Bieluch recommends the very young, very old, or those with a weakened immune system seek treatment.
"Many don't seek medical attention and just stay home, drink fluids and keep themselves hydrated," said Dr. Bieluch. "If you do have symptoms of a stomach bug infection, it's important to stay home and avoid contact with other people."
As for prevention, Dr. Bieluch suggests washing your hands often especially after you use the bathroom, eating well, and drinking plenty of fluids.
"Unfortunately many of these infectious agents such as norovirus are very easily spread and can be spread by contact with a person who is infected or contact or injection with contaminated foods," Dr. Bieluch said.
Dr. Bieluch said the stomach bug is different from the flu which symptoms include coughing, fever, muscle aches and a sore throat.
