HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Doctors are warning parents about an alarming trend, as they are seeing a rise in mental health cases among children.
They’re saying it’s because of the pandemic, and they are sharing the signs parents and guardians should watch out for, and what to do if a child needs help.
George Noujaim, like a lot of parents right now, works while juggling his children’s coursework when they are in remote learning.
Also during the pandemic, the father of four is constantly watching out for not just their physical health, but their mental health.
“Watch for any anxieties and depressions. You really have to watch out for things like that,” Noujaim said.
His 8-year-old Chloe said she’s felt lonely on some days, and misses school, saying she misses “all my friends.”
The isolation of being away from friends and a routine schedule is taking a toll on many children.
“I know a lot people have kind of coined this ‘the mental health pandemic,’ as the second pandemic,” said Dr. Jennifer Downs, of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. “Our emergency department has seen a big uptick in children presenting behavior and mental health need.”
She said she’s seen mostly teenagers in the emergency department, but has also treated kids as young as 6 years old.
For some patients, they have thoughts of harming themselves or others. Sometimes, it's an eating disorder.
Dr. Downs said this trend has been a national crisis for years, but the pandemic exacerbated what the hospital refers to as 'behavioral health,' but is commonly known as 'mental health.'
During the onset of the pandemic, the emergency department remained relatively quiet.
Then, sometime in the late spring it saw the jump on top of this chronic national uptick. That's around the same time when developmental pediatricians saw more referrals.
“Unless your child is at immediate risk of being in danger to themselves or others, we don’t want to send them to the emergency room,” said Dr. Rob Keder, of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
Instead, Keder, a developmental behavioral pediatrician, said parents should contact their child’s pediatrician.
If it’s an emergency, call 2-1-1, which can connect you with mobile crisis.
Keder added that the pandemic is creating toxic stress, which can ramp up adrenal glands and cortisol levels.
“With what’s going on with the pandemic, this is what families that live in civil war like understand,” Keder explained.
Keder broke down some of the signs that might indicate a child is having a problem, saying parents and guardians should know by age group if their child’s mental health is affected.
- For toddlers, he said that could be observing tantrums, crying, clinginess, or behavioral regression.
- For school-aged kids, he said pay attention if you notice changes to their eating and sleeping schedules.
- Connecticut Children’s said teens may become withdrawn, experience mood shifts, or have a change in interests.
If your child is experiencing any behaviors that don’t seem normal, whatever symptoms your child is experiencing, Dr. Keder said to talk about it.
If it's isolation, he says it's okay for parents to share that they’re feeling alone too.
“Oh yeah, I miss my friends too. Maybe let’s call so-and-so up on Zoom and see if we can do a video chat,” Keder explained.
While parents like Noujaim are trying to help their children navigate this time, he’s also thinking of the future.
“I feel like this is going to have a lingering effect for several years on these children that have gone through it,” Noujaim said.
