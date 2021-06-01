HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- When it comes to COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, many doctors said the majority of patients are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
The state reports it is rare for fully vaccinated people to get COVID-19.
In fact, Saint Francis Hospital said more than 95 percent of all COVID-related visits are seen in unvaccinated patients.
Six months into Connecticut’s vaccine rollout, a grim picture is replaced with optimism.
“The downward trend in hospitalizations is absolutely’ in my opinion’ a testimony to the efficacy of the vaccine,” Dr. Thomas Balcezak said during a Yale New Haven Health COVID briefing on Tuesday.
Yet, the medical community’s hope is fragile as hospitals still admit COVID-19 patients.
Doctors overwhelmingly said the virus targets patients who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and of a certain age.
“Generally speaking, it tends to be in the younger age demographic,” said Dr. David Banach, of UConn Health.
As more younger people sign up for vaccines, a snapshot from the state Department of Public Health revealed just how unlikely vaccinated people will contract COVID, which is called a “breakthrough case.”
May’s data reported out of 1.5 million people fully vaccinated, the state saw 242 breakthrough cases.
Of the figure, 45 percent showed no symptoms.
Three died because of underlying health conditions.
Yale New Haven Health said there have been periods when some of its hospitals saw no new cases.
As the state hopes to hit new milestones with vaccinations this summer, question remain over what the fall could look like.
“I think if we start to see a transmission increase, it's really going to be the people who are unvaccinated who are going to be vulnerable,” Banach said.
The takeaway from so many doctors is the vaccines work.
Breakthrough infection is rare, and people tend to experience milder cases if they do get COVID.
