HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Doctors, medics and police are pushing to save lives with a universal helmet law.
Nearly 50 people die every year in Connecticut, and thousands more are injured, according to health officials.
Doctors said they feel strongly that lives could be saved, and injuries prevented if everyone wore a helmet.
There's a proposed bill to increase the age to 20 and younger for those who must wear them, but some feel it’s not enough.
"What kind of a message is it sending by telling public 18, 19 and 20 year old’s need a helmet but a 25-year-old doesn't,” said Watertown Police Chief John Gavallas.
Doctors from Connecticut Children's Medical Center and Hartford Hospital say people are dying and getting hurt, and much of it can be prevented if motorcycle riders wore helmets.
According to the Public Health and Centers for Disease Control, there are 47 deaths a year in Connecticut, 250 hospital admissions, and 1,700 emergency room visits.
"We also know that motorcycle injury can be severe and costly,” said Dr. Garry Lapidus, of the CT Children’s Medical Center.
The price tag is $157 million in health-related costs.
"I believe in personal liberty but what I don't believe in is the liberty to transfer costs to other people, and if you chose not to wear a helmet and sustain a traumatic brain injury, that puts you in a skilled nursing facility, that's exactly what you're doing,” said Dr. Brendan Campbell, of Hartford Hospital.
James Duffy, a lobbyist for the Motorcycle Riders Association, questions the numbers and feels we should focus on younger riders.
"We think the majority of the people who get hurt, not only deaths, but who get hurt are 20 and younger,” Duffy said.
"There are more motorcycle riders who are older now, particularly 40 and up,” Lapidus said.
Doctors say if you look at the crashes that are happening on CT roads, there are many older riders.
They're asking lawmakers to expand the helmet law to all riders.
