WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- With more students getting back in class this fall, doctors are urging parents to get their childrens’ vaccinations up-to-date.
The vaccination focus lately has been on COVID-19, but a doctor at StayWell Health Center said parents have to remember to get their kids vaccinated against mumps, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases as well.
Data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control found routine childhood vaccinations plunged between March and May last year.
While they rebounded slightly later in 2020, it's still not enough to make up for the initial drop.
Dr. Radhika Agrawal, a pediatrician with StayWell Health, says it's troubling, because if the rates don't increase, schools could face outbreaks of things like whooping cough and measles.
“Recently we had a measles outbreak in New York area, so we do see that. Anywhere we have vaccine percent drop, this disease is going to rise up and be a trouble for communities. So, it's always a good idea to get all kids vaccinated,” Agrawal said.
The Waterbury Health Department has some of these vaccines on order, planning to inoculate on-site.
"On the second floor of our building, we're going to be offering vaccines five days a week. Monday through Friday, we're looking at weekend hours, we're trying to figure the feasibility of this,” said Aisling McGuckin, director of Public Health for the Waterbury Health Department.
Also, at the city's new COVID-19 walk up vaccine clinic, there's been noticeable foot traffic there, so the health department will be bringing the MMR, the DTAP, and other vaccines on site soon.
"We're recognizing the value of that placement and want to make sure that we're making childhood vaccines available there, too. So folks can stop over, get your shopping done, then stop over and get your kids vaccinated at the same time,” McGuckin said.
Of course, the main strategy in getting routine child vaccinations up is education, making sure parents know the vaccines are safe.
"Most of the time, even when parents are hesitant, once they understand the scientific reason behind that, have the proper information, most of them will agree,” Agrawal said.
The health department plans to make vaccines available the last week of July to the first week of September. You will have to make an appointment; you won't be able to walk up.
The CDC did issue guidance a few months back, allowing people to get multiple vaccines at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.