HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Vaccines are ramping up, however, a concern these days is fighting the spread of a new COVID variant.
Some countries are imposing stricter measures to suppress infections.
In Connecticut, UK variant cases has doubled just this week.
Norway is cracking down as it has pretty much closed down the city of Oslo.
Here in the United States, 28 states have now reported new variants of the virus.
Doctors at Trinity Health say people should not be surprised.
“We now have several variants that are out there. The UK variant, the South African variant, the Brazilian variant, obviously it’s of some concern and what scientists and researchers are studying them very hard. But also, it was to be expected,” said Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, St. Francis Hospital.
Connecticut has now reported 8 cases of the UK variant and the Dept. of Public Health is warning school districts to be prepared to switch to fully remote learning come March because a more contagious viral strain may become more common.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert says there is reason to be concerned of these mutations.
Moderna said this week it’s working to develop a second booster shot to provide protection against the South African strain.
So, the question some are now asking is what about the current vaccines? Are they effective at all against the variants?
Dr. Syed Hussain, the Chief Clinical Officer at Trinity Health says yes.
“It needs to stop replicating and in order to stop replicating, it means more folds need to get vaccinated because ultimately, we want to reach a point where the virus can’t find a host, can’t find a human being to infect,” said Dr. Hussain.
Not only are vaccines important, but so are masks. Masks must be properly worn snug to your face.
Some also want to know if double masking is good and effective and doctors say yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.