(WFSB) – The latest state numbers show the positivity rate and the hospitalizations continue to drop.
As health experts continue to learn about COVID and the situation changes by state, people are sticking to the basics.
Tyler Curk says wearing a high-quality mask has kept him safe.
“I am not really freaking out too much it seems like I don't know once people start realizing what they have to really do to get things in place like wearing a correct mask,” Curk said.
Ann Martin said masks make her feel more secure, “it helps me feel secure around people around me. I am not exposing you to what I have, and you are not exposing me with what you have. For now, that’s all we can do I think.”
In Connecticut, doctors say cases and hospitalizations have peaked and are heading down.
This is partly because omicron has been less severe than delta.
For now, we should expect to still see many infections unlike the situation in South Africa where omicron was first detected. There cases and deaths have dropped dramatically.
Dr. Ulysses Shawdee Wu is the chief epidemiologist & system director at Hartford Healthcare.
He said, “It’s going to be a longer tail then we saw in South Africa but remember South Africa is on the other side of the world. It is in the middle of summer they have different transmission because we are in the middle of winter, we are probably going to have prolonged transmission.”
But the end of the pandemic is still a wish doctors are unclear when or if it will be granted.
The biggest fear? A variant with a severe illness.
“If it stands to hold what would be great if even if it is more infectious that it becomes more and more mild. With each variant like it did with delta to omicron,” said Wu.
Earlier this week Dr. Anthony Fauci also said another variant is the concern.
A similar message also came in from the World Health Organization which stated the pandemic is nowhere near over.
