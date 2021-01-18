HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Wearing masks in public has become part of the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, many in the medical field have reason to believe there is an added benefit to mask wearing.
While everyone is focused on getting a vaccine to protect against COVID-19, doctors say wearing masks, practicing social distancing and good hygiene are having a positive effect on the overall health of the public.
We are in the middle of flu season and doctors are seeing lower than average case numbers.
“COVID and influenza are transmitted much the same way, via aerosols and contaminated surfaces, so a lot of the interventions that we do for COVID are having an impact on influenza,” said Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus, UConn Health.
Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus says the lower influenza numbers in CT match those found nationwide and he believes things will only get better if we follow protocols and don’t go back to bad habits that can promote viruses spreading.
“In the past, if one was sick, people would tough it out and come to work. That was an opportunity for influenza to spread in the workplace or school. Now, we emphasize people stay home until we rule out COVID and that is really limiting the transmission of influenza for this year,” Dr. Dieckhaus said.
Dr. Diechkhaus said that state has only recorded 11 hospitalizations and one death related to the flu, which is much less than normal for this time of year.
To see a full list of flu numbers, click here.
