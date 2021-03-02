HARTFORD/NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- There aren't many positive aspects of the pandemic, but doctors say one small silver lining is far fewer people are getting the flu.
Doctors at two of Connecticut’s largest children's hospitals said for anyone wanting to know if masks and social distancing work, don't just look at the COVID numbers, but consider instead how few children are getting the flu.
Dr. John Brancato, an emergency physician at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, said he can't believe it. Last flu season nearly 1,200 kids tested positive at Connecticut Children’s. This season, that number dropped to just 1.
“It’s really hard to describe the change this year,” Brancato said.
The dip at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital is also staggering. This flu season, no children have tested positive at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, compared to more than 2,000 positive tests last season.
“This has been extraordinary because of extraordinary circumstances,” said Dr. Thomas Murray, of Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.
Murray, an infection prevention doctor, agrees that COVID safety protocols are the primary reason for the drop.
“There is clearly benefits from the masking and the physical distancing and the increased attention to hand washing, and less social gatherings,” Murray said.
“Between vaccination and social distancing and masking, it’s really made all the difference,” Brancato adds.
Both doctors insist they still want society to return to normal once the pandemic ends because it will be good for children's mental health.
However, they do hope that some of the lessons being learned now will carry over.
“Just being aware of how things are spread I’m hoping some of that awareness will continue going forward,” Brancato said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.