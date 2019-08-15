HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many parents think it’s the most wonderful time of the year, as children are going back to school soon.
However, the enthusiasm might not be as great for students, especially when it comes to getting up earlier for the school day.
While many parents have been letting their kids stay up later and enjoy the nice summer evenings, experts say with a couple of weeks to spare before school starting, now is the perfect time to ease them into a more normal sleep schedule.
“So, if they are staying up until 11 p.m., slowly over the next couple of weeks, slowly every few days, move them back by let’s say a half hour a day to get them to go to bed at a better time,” said Dr. David Wolpaw, family physician at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group.
He said it’s not only about teaching children to go to bed earlier, but also about waking up earlier.
“Slowly over the course of a couple of weeks, get them to get up at 10, 9, 8 and then slowly move there and encourage them to get out of bed and get moving in the morning,” Wolpaw said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends preschoolers ages 3 to 5 years old should get 10 to 13 hours of sleep per night.
Students 6 to 12 years old need 9 to 12 hours, and teens 13 to 18 should have between 8 and 10 hours of sleep.
Manchester parent Dave Carmody said he’s easing his son Caeleb back by reducing screen time.
“During the summer he has a little less to do, other than to come to parks like this, so we give him like five hours on there, but now we’ll cut it down to probably three during the school year,” Carmody said.
Doctors say another tip is exercise. One easy way to get your child to go to bed earlier is tucker them out during the day.
Let them get lots of fresh air and running around and that helps do the trick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.