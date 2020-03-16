HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While people in Connecticut and around the country continued to go out to bars and restaurants this weekend, public health officials say social isolation is critical to keeping the caseload manageable.
Also on Monday, President Donald Trump urged people not to gather in groups of more than 10, so the guidelines continue to get smaller and smaller.
The idea is to avoid a massive spike in cases that can overrun the healthcare system, which is a problem being seen in Italy and other places.
While hospitals can be flexible in creating more space, they still only have a limited number of equipment and staff. So medical experts say they want to spread out the number of cases of COVID-19. This particular virus can spread rapidly, with some people not showing symptoms for days, if at all. That’s why doctors say it's important that people follow CDC recommendations, including washing hands, social distancing and isolating as much as possible.
“The game now is to keep from a huge spike, because really the only way to get through this is to try to level off the curve,” said Steven Wolf, Emergency Medicine Department chairman at St. Francis Hospital. “All they have to do is look at Italy, and that's what they did and now they're suffering the consequences of it.”
On Sunday, more than 360 deaths in Italy were attributed to coronavirus.
Wolf said most people who have symptoms should just stay home. If you think you need medical attention, you should call your doctor to arrange for a test. If you don't have access to a doctor, you could also go to an urgent care facility as a backup option.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.
